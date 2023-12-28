Voyager 2023 media awards
Market Watch: What to expect in 2024 - and what we picked right and wrong in 2023

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Traders on the New York Stock Exchange floor. This year, the so-called Magnificent Seven were remarkable, but the rest of the market often was not. Photo / AP

“There’s been sort of two markets running this year,” says Pie Funds founder Mike Taylor. “You’ve had the mag seven, then you’ve had the rest of the market.”

The so-called magnificent seven - Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet - collectively returned average growth of more than 90 per cent.

