Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market Watch: The ‘September effect’, heading into Wall Street’s ‘crash zone’

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Investors on Wall Street get nervous in September as they return from summer break. Photo / AP

Investors on Wall Street get nervous in September as they return from summer break. Photo / AP

When it comes to Wall Street meltdowns, September and October seem to have an outsized place in the popular imagination.

It’s not surprising when you consider the three biggest crashes in modern history happened across

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business