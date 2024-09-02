Market Watch: The ‘September effect’, heading into Wall Street’s ‘crash zone’

“We are in a world that is Northern Hemisphere-dominated. So people come back to work and back to school at the start of September. It’s almost like a new year as we think of January, February.”

While some dismiss it as superstition and point to numerous sell-offs in other months across the years, the data shows there’s some truth to what has been dubbed “the September effect”.

Website Investopedia notes September is the month when Wall Street’s three leading indexes (the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500) “usually perform the poorest”.

“Since 1950, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has averaged a decline of 0.8%, while the S&P 500 has averaged a 0.5% decline during the month of September,” Investopedia notes.

Pie Funds founder and chief investment officer Mike Taylor.

But typically, the big crashes have happened after periods of “irrational exuberance”, Taylor says.

“If you look around the world, we don’t really have that now.”

New Zealand, Australia and other markets were in the doldrums with slowing consumer spending.

“It’s not the environment that usually sets us up for a crash,” he said.

It was true some tech stocks were still at elevated levels, but the recent “flash crash” in August has taken some heart out of the market, Taylor said.

It was healthy for stocks like chip maker Nvidia to have a pause and a bit of a pullback, he said.

“I mean, let’s just rewind it. This is a company that’s added almost $3 trillion worth of market cap in a couple of years. It’s come a very long way and, of course, you know, even the current quarter is beating market guidance. Revenue up over, you know, 100%. So it’s massive but, at some point, it must slow down.”

The other cause for confidence going into September was that the US Federal Reserve had signalled very explicitly that it would begin cutting interest rates this month.

One 25-basis-point cut was now seen as almost certain, and there was potential for more in quick time if required.

“They’re able to be very accommodative if we need it,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t feel like the set-up for a crash.”

“I could be wrong, but it doesn’t feel like that. It is a bit different this time.”

