Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market Watch: The Kamala effect and what investors should expect from the next US President

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks at the White House on July 22, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks at the White House on July 22, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

The past month has seen a seismic shift in the US political landscape. We’ve seen an assassination attempt on the leading presidential candidate and then a greatly revived Democratic Party with the departure of incumbent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business