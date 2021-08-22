Market share gains drive Freightways' net profit up by 4.8%

Freightways has reported its result for the June year. Photo / Supplied

Express package company Freightways lifted its net profit by 4.8 per cent to $49.6m in the June year, driven by gains in market share and new customers.

The company's revenue jumped by 27 per cent to $800.5m.

The company declared a full-year dividend of 18 cents per share. Freightways did not pay a dividend last year because of disruption arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said growth was seen in business-to-business and business-to-customer deliveries.

Volumes through most of the year were consistently higher than the previous year.

Freightways' Big Chill had reported a 14 per cent lift in revenues, aided by the opening of a new temperature-controlled third-party logistics warehouse and market share gains.

This delivered improved utilisation and therefore stronger margins, "a healthy improvement that backs up our confidence in the company's potential".

Freightways international air freight service to New South Wales and Victoria Australia earned $8.8m in revenue.

Express package brands such as New Zealand Couriers and Post Haste had evolved from being business-to-business couriers, to brands that now include profitable business-to-consumer deliveries, Freightways said.

In Australia, Freightways' medical waste business reported $16m in revenue, up from $3m when it bought the business four years ago.