Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Market meltdown: Should KiwiSavers just grin and bear it?

11 minutes to read
By Lawrence Watt

KiwiSaver returns have plunged this year. So what advice do the experts have about what lies ahead? By Lawrence Watt.

By now, nearly three million people should have received their annual KiwiSaver statements. For some,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.