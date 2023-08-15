Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Market meltdown: Dairy prices slump 7.4pc at GDT

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Dairy prices fell at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction. Photo / Supplied

Dairy prices fell at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction. Photo / Supplied

Dairy prices slumped by 7.4 per cent at this morning’s Global Dairy Trade auction, led by a 10.9 per cent fall in whole milk powder (WMP) to US$2458 a tonne, its lowest point in almost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business