Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Warehouse shares sink to same level as 1996

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The Warehouse Group decreased 8c or 4.32 per cent to $1.77. The Warehouse, which listed in 1994, is now trading at the same level as 1996.

The Warehouse Group decreased 8c or 4.32 per cent to $1.77. The Warehouse, which listed in 1994, is now trading at the same level as 1996.

The New Zealand sharemarket couldn’t fire up on the news that inflation is on the way down, knowing that interest rates are still likely to move higher.

Despite a lunchtime rebound, the S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business