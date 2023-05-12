Voyager 2022 media awards
Market close: Warehouse Group shares lift on improved trading

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The Warehouse Group was up 5c or 2.91 per cent to $1.77. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The New Zealand sharemarket closed the see-sawing week with a gain of nearly half a per cent as it looked positively ahead to the latest financial reporting season.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose from a

