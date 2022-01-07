Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Warehouse Group reveals lower sales and margins in peak Christmas trading period

5 minutes to read
Shares in the Warehouse Group fell after it gave a trading update. Photo / File

Shares in the Warehouse Group fell after it gave a trading update. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

The share market had a better day today, with property and banking stocks lifting, but it was not enough to stop the index dipping into the red.

The Warehouse Group gave a last-minute trading update

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.