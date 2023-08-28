Voyager 2023 media awards

Market close: Vista Group shares continue to slide

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Cinema software management firm Vista Group declined 13c or 7.6 per cent to $1.58 and has fallen nearly 17 per cent in two trading days since announcing a half-year net loss of $8.5m.

The government’s $4 billion cost-cutting move and a passive speech from the United States Federal Reserve governor underpinned a firmer tone on the New Zealand sharemarket.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a very steady afternoon

