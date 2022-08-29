Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: US Fed's message spooks markets

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo / AP

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo / AP

Global marketer a2 Milk surprised the New Zealand sharemarket with a strong financial result. But it wasn't enough to rescue the falling market, weighed down by a sharp decline on Wall Street at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.