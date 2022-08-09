Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Travel stocks rise on quiet day for stock market

4 minutes to read
Air new Zealand rose 4 per cent to 64.5 cents. Photo / Getty Images

BusinessDesk

The sharemarket had a bit more skip in its step today, with the index moving into positive territory by end of the day's trading.

There was slightly more more news – Fletcher Building announcing it

