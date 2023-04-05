Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Market close: Trading muted as investors digest shock OCR hike

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Port of Tauranga gave up a strong gain the day before by falling 16c or 2.52 per cent to $6.19. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket tumbled and then recovered from the shock of an unforgiving Reserve Bank defying predictions and increasing the Official Cash Rate to its highest level in 14 years.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

