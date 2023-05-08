Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Market close: Tower Insurance slumps on earnings downgrade after storms

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Insurer Tower fell 3.5c or 5.69 per cent to 58c after downgrading its full-year net profit guidance, citing upper North Island floods. Photo / Dean Purcell

The New Zealand share market had a familiar late surge, while Tower Insurance caused a stir with a significant earnings downgrade because of the impact of the recent flooding and cyclone.

After a choppy session,

