Advertisement

BusinessUpdated

Market close: Synlait loses further ground after sharp fall in earnings

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28 per cent. Photo / NZME

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5 per cent, and out of it the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the

