Market close: Stocks plunge as Putin's war sends jitters through markets

5 minutes to read
The New Zealand sharemarket has suffered its biggest single-day fall in nearly two years. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket suffered its biggest single day fall in nearly two years, sliding more than 3 per cent, as Russia goes to war against Ukraine.

The announcement by President Vladimir Putin on Russian

