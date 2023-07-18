Voyager 2023 media awards

Market close: Steel & Tube shares higher after upgrading earnings guidance

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Processor and distributor Steel & Tube gained 4c or 3.54 per cent to $1.17 after slightly upgrading its June year operating earnings (ebitda) guidance.

The New Zealand sharemarket drifted sideways in a quiet day’s trading, while small cap stock Metro Performance Glass rejected a takeover bid by two prominent businessmen.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked conviction and closed at

