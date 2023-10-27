Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: S&P/NZX 50 hits 16-month low as stocks continue downward trend

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index continued to slide throughout the day on light trading, closing down 81.72 points or 0.75 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index continued to slide throughout the day on light trading, closing down 81.72 points or 0.75 per cent.

The New Zealand sharemarket hit a 16-month low with a fall of nearly 1 per cent following further mixed messages on company earnings from the latest annual meetings.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index continued to slide

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business