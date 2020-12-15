Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Sharemarket looking tired after volatile year

4 minutes to read

Contact Energy fell 27c or 3.26 per cent to $8.02. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

After a pretty hectic - and at times volatile - year, the New Zealand sharemarket went into a slumber with very few significant price movements across the board.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.