Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Sharemarket finds late strength as investors digest mixed results

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare continued its solid run, increasing 70c or 2.74 per cent to $26.22. Photo / Supplied

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare continued its solid run, increasing 70c or 2.74 per cent to $26.22. Photo / Supplied

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and Chorus led the New Zealand sharemarket higher, but trading was lighter as investors digested a flow of mixed company results.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index regained strength in the afternoon and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business