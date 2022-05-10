Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Ryman the standout as NZ shares follow Wall Street down

5 minutes to read
Skellerup was one of the few companies to rise on the NZX. Photo / File

Skellerup was one of the few companies to rise on the NZX. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Ryman Healthcare stood out like a beacon as the beleaguered New Zealand sharemarket fell more than one per cent following another dive on Wall Street.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index did recover in the afternoon but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.