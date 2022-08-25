Voyager 2022 media awards
Market close: Rocky day for NZ shares amid renewed inflationary fears

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Sky Network Television gained 3c to $2.62. Photo / Getty Images

Sky Network Television and Comvita provided the bright spots in the reporting season as the New Zealand sharemarket continued to stumble from its recent sharp rally because of renewed inflationary fears.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

