Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Return of moviegoers helps lift Vista shares

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers
3 mins to read
Shares in global cinema software provider Vista Group rose 2.1 per cent to $1.47. Photo / Supplied

Shares in global cinema software provider Vista Group rose 2.1 per cent to $1.47. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s market was largely flat today as the local index absorbed information from the earnings season coming to a close.

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 18.2 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 11,876.35. Turnover

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business