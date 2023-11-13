Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Retirement village stocks weaker as sharemarket slips

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The retirement village stocks were weaker.

The retirement village stocks were weaker.

The New Zealand sharemarket slipped nearly half a per cent as the latest reporting season was met with light trading.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index bounced around and after reaching an intraday high of 11,150.4, it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business