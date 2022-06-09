Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Market close: RBA's surprise hike continues to pinch bank stocks

3 minutes to read
Photo / NZME

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia's cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) outlook prompted bank shares to slide down the index, with the Australian reserve bank's dramatic 50-basis point hike flowing into New Zealand's market

