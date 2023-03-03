Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Pushpay shares slump after ‘dog’s breakfast’ takeover saga

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Church donations software company Pushpay slumped 5c or 3.91 per cent to $1.23. Photo / Supplied

Church donations software company Pushpay slumped 5c or 3.91 per cent to $1.23. Photo / Supplied

A lethargic New Zealand sharemarket drifted back on light volume, but takeover target Pushpay Holdings added some intrigue over its next corporate move.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index did stage a small recovery late in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business