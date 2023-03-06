Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Pushpay falls further; Vulcan Steel suffers one of its biggest declines

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Vulcan Steel had one of its biggest single-day falls, down 50c or 5.36 per cent to $8.82.

Vulcan Steel had one of its biggest single-day falls, down 50c or 5.36 per cent to $8.82.

Church donations software company Pushpay fell a further 6 per cent as the New Zealand sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads in Australia and the United States.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business