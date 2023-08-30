Voyager 2023 media awards

Market close: Property stocks dive after National swings axe on depreciation tax breaks

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Kiwi Property Group, which owns Sylvia Park Mall, decreased 2.5c or 2.76 per cent to 88c.

The New Zealand sharemarket was flat and property stocks were weaker after the National Party followed Labour and confirmed commercial building depreciation tax breaks would end next year.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a choppy

