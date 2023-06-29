Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Market close: Positive economic data at home helps boost NZ stocks

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Retirement village operator Summerset Group rose 27c or 2.86 per cent to $9.72.

Retirement village operator Summerset Group rose 27c or 2.86 per cent to $9.72.

A chirpy New Zealand sharemarket made further strong gains on more positive economic data – this time business confidence at home.

For the second day running, the S&P/NZX 50 had a strong afternoon of trading

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business