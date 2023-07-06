Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Pacific Edge makes rapid recovery; Vista surges on restructure announcement

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge surged 10.6c or 112.77 per cent to 20c.

Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge surged 10.6c or 112.77 per cent to 20c.

Pacific Edge made a rapid recovery, rising more than 110 per cent after receiving a reprieve on funding for its Cxbladder tests in the United States, while an uncertain New Zealand sharemarket had its first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business