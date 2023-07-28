Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Pacific Edge, Mainfreight slide back

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Pacific Edge fell 4.2c or 24.56 per cent to 12.9c.

Pacific Edge fell 4.2c or 24.56 per cent to 12.9c.

Leading stock Mainfreight had a turbulent day following its weaker trading update as the New Zealand sharemarket ended the week on a flat note.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a narrow range and closed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business