Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks stage late rebound to end firm

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Hallenstein Glasson reported a strong result. Its stock ended 35c or 6.1 per cent higher at $6.09.

Hallenstein Glasson reported a strong result. Its stock ended 35c or 6.1 per cent higher at $6.09.

The New Zealand sharemarket clawed back lost ground on the back of end-of-quarter buying to finish with a strong gain.

The S&P/NZX50 ended 118.40 points, or 1.06 per cent, higher at 11,296.43, almost erasing Thursday’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business