Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks slip further on the back of under-pressure Ebos and property sector

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Ebos Group, a distributor of healthcare and medical products, fell $1.48 or 4.08 per cent to $34.81. Photo / 123RF

Ebos Group, a distributor of healthcare and medical products, fell $1.48 or 4.08 per cent to $34.81. Photo / 123RF

Weaker property stocks and an under-pressure Ebos Group helped push the New Zealand sharemarket to another fall as investors waited for the pre-election economic update.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a choppy session and closed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business