Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ stocks rise on improved business confidence and rise in US growth

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
In danger of dropping out of the top 50, Restaurant Brands increased 20c or 3.25 per cent to $6.35. Graphic / NZME

In danger of dropping out of the top 50, Restaurant Brands increased 20c or 3.25 per cent to $6.35. Graphic / NZME

A more confident New Zealand sharemarket made a further gain on improved business confidence and better-than-expected economic growth in the United States.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index quickly recovered from an early morning fall and closed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business