Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ stocks rebound

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket finally had a Christmas rebound as leading stocks regained ground and Vector offloaded half of its metering business for nearly $2 billion.

After a better night on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business