Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks finish slightly higher despite post-Budget dip

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
T&G Global, unchanged at $2, expects to report a gross loss of $28m-$34m for the 2023 financial year because of the Cyclone Gabrielle impact. Photo / NZME

T&G Global, unchanged at $2, expects to report a gross loss of $28m-$34m for the 2023 financial year because of the Cyclone Gabrielle impact. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket dipped when Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced more amounts of spending and borrowing than expected in his latest Budget.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading strongly till the early-afternoon Budget presentation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business