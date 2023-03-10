Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ stocks feel Wall Street rumble in volatile week

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The energy stocks were again weaker as Meridian, Contact, Mercury and Vector all declined. Photo / NZME

The energy stocks were again weaker as Meridian, Contact, Mercury and Vector all declined. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket ended a volatile week with a near one per cent fall as the prospect of more interest rate rises to combat inflation reared up and unsettled investors.

After another sell-off on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business