Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Market close: NZ stocks fall as investors show caution

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare fell 50c or 2.04 per cent to $24.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare fell 50c or 2.04 per cent to $24.

The New Zealand sharemarket gave up all the strong gains made last week as it became preoccupied with the latest inflation moves here and overseas.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business