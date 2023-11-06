Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks extend rally after sentiment appears to turn

NZME.
By Paul McBeth
4 mins to read
Travel software firm Serko led the local benchmark index higher, rising 4.9 per cent to $4.25 as a clutch of tech companies also rallied.

Travel software firm Serko led the local benchmark index higher, rising 4.9 per cent to $4.25 as a clutch of tech companies also rallied.

New Zealand’s sharemarket extended its rally for a fifth day as dual-listed Westpac kicked off the bank reporting season with an increased dividend and a share buyback.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 142.3 points, or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business