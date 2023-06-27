Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks edge up on light trading day

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
There were 55 gainers and 70 decliners over the whole market. Photo / NZME

There were 55 gainers and 70 decliners over the whole market. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket slipped into a slumber on another day of light trading with little movement among the leading stocks.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked real direction, bouncing up and down all day and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business