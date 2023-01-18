Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Market close: NZ stocks continue strong start to the year

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Kiwifruit grower Seeka rose 12c or 3.72 per cent to $3.35. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The New Zealand sharemarket continued to make some handy gains and once again it was down to the strong rally by Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and Mainfreight.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index recovered from a morning

