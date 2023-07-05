Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks come alive late; a2 milk loses trademark battle

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
A2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. a2 was up 8c to $5.44 despite losing a trademark legal battle to stop Chinese Theland Farm Group from using A2 in its infant formula brand. Photo / Salty Dingo

A2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. a2 was up 8c to $5.44 despite losing a trademark legal battle to stop Chinese Theland Farm Group from using A2 in its infant formula brand. Photo / Salty Dingo

The New Zealand sharemarket picked up steam late in the day and pushed through the 12,000 points mark for the first time in seven weeks.

With the United States markets closed for the Fourth of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business