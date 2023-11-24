Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks close out the week with small gain

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The market didn't get upset at today's coalition agreement.

The market didn't get upset at today's coalition agreement.

The New Zealand sharemarket closed the week with a small gain as the coalition Government agreement, with its sack-full of legislative changes, quelled some uncertainty.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index moved into positive territory after the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business