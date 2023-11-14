Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ stocks bounce back

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 80.25 points or 0.72 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 80.25 points or 0.72 per cent.

The New Zealand sharemarket bounced back more than half a per cent, with Napier Port producing a pleasing full-year financial result.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index picked up momentum at midday and closed at 11,173.28, up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business