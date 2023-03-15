Market Close: NZ shares yo-yo amid US bank failure fallout

Briscoe shares gained following a good result from the retailer.

Retailer Briscoe Group brought some joy to the New Zealand sharemarket with record annual earnings but investors remained wary following the bank failures in the United States.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fluctuated from a high of 11,661.87 to a low of 11,583.45 and closed at 11,617.27, up 21.79 points or 0.19 per cent.

There were 77 gainers and 49 decliners on the main board with 30.64 million shares worth $116.61m changing hands.

Greg Main, Jarden Wealth Management adviser, said markets are bouncing around following the sell-off earlier in the week and are looking over their shoulders to see if anything else comes out of the financial woodwork.

“The collapse of the two banks (Silicon Valley and Signature) showed that nothing is risk free, even long-term bonds. The 10 Year New Zealand Government Bond yield fell from 4.7 per cent to 4.3 per cent and is now back to near 4.5 per cent.

“All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve when they meet next week and suddenly it looks like they have changed their tune from a 50 basis points rise in interest rates to 25 basis points or nothing. That’s a big change in a short period of time,” Main said.

Maybe the Federal Reserve was satisfied with the February consumer price index increasing 0.4 per cent from the previous month and annual inflation falling from 6.4 per cent to 6 per cent – in line with expectations.

Wall Street rebounded with Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.06 per cent to 32,155.4 points, S&P 500 increasing 1.65 per cent to 3919.29; and Nasdaq Composite rising 2.14 per cent to 11,428.15.

Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger) surged 7.5 per cent to US$194.02 after announcing a further cut of 10,000 jobs, following the earlier round of 11,000 layoffs.

At home, Briscoe Group was up 11c or 2.34 per cent to $4.82 after reporting a 5.56 per cent increase in revenue to $785.85m and net profit of $88.43m, up 0.6 per cent, for the year ending January 29. It is paying a final dividend of 16c a share on March 30.

Online sales made up 18.97 per cent to the group revenue. Briscoe said retail in New Zealand will remain highly sensitive and “we do not underestimate just how challenging trading could be and currently we expect it to be difficult to replicate this year’s record profit.”

Main said Briscoe continues to do a good job but like everyone else they are seeing pressures in their business. “We’ve yet to see higher interest rates (mortgages) kick in and a real change in spending pattern. There’s always a lag and no doubt people are noticing they can’t go out and spend as much with the higher cost of living.”

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare rebounded 19c to $25.10; Ebos Group was up 34c to $45.50; Chorus increased 12c to $7.90; Spark added 6.5c to $5.025; and a2 Milk collected 14c or 2.01 per cent to $7.09.

The leading banks recovered, with ANZ up 64c or 2.6 per cent to $25.29, and Westpac gaining 70c or 3.07 per cent to $23.50.

Marlin Global Fund, which had a small holding in Signature Bank, rose 6c or 7.06 per cent to 91c. Fellow Fisher Funds-managed Barramundi, investing in Australian shares, was up 2c or 2.86 per cent to 72c.

Tourism Holdings shares were among the gainers today, up 3.29 per cent.

Other gainers were Tourism Holdings rising 13c or 3.29 per cent to $4.08; Eroad up 5c or 6.41 per cent to 83c; Sky TV increasing 6c or 2.47 per cent to $2.49; Vista Group improving 5c or 3.73 per cent to $1.39; and Steel & Tube adding 3c or 2.46 per cent to $1.25.

Meridian Energy declined 14c or 2.69 per cent to $5.12 after telling the market that retail sales volumes in February were 9.7 per cent higher than the same month last year. National electricity demand was down 0.1 per cent in the same comparable months.

In another February operating report, Contact said its mass market electricity and gas sales were 251GWh compared with 262GWh in the same month last year. Contact was up 5c to $7.55.

Mercury, which held an investor day in Palmerston North, was down 3.3c to $6.25.

Other decliners were Restaurant Brands down 11c or 1.81 per cent to $5.96; Mainfreight losing 90c to $68.50; Napier Port decreasing 8c or 2.94 per cent to $2.64; Pushpay shedding 3c or 2.38 per cent to $1.23 and South Port NZ down 10c to $7.90.

Transport and logistics software company TradeWindow, down 2c or 6.06 per cent to 31c, is cutting up to 35 jobs, a third of its staff, to reduce cash usage to a more sustainable level. Quayside Holdings increased its shareholding in TradeWindow to 13.629 per cent, from 10.598 per cent.

F&C Investment Trust, unchanged at $18.04, has written off 51,453 shares in Silicon Valley Bank and were worth NZ$8.75m before the bank collapsed. The holding was 0.09 per cent of F&C’s portfolio.

Comvita, unchanged at $3.27, told the market that its US joint venture partner Caravan Honey has received US$2.5m deposited with Silicon Valley Bank and transferred the money to Bank of America.