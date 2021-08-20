Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Market close: NZ shares take breather after busy week

4 minutes to read
The sharemarket took a breather after a busy week. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

A flustered New Zealand sharemarket took a breather after a busy week of company financial results, Reserve Bank postponement of raising the official cash rate, and of course the Covid developments and continuing nationwide lockdown.

