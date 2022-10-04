Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares surge ahead, Aussie central bank surprises

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Auckland International Airport increased 21.5c or 3 per cent to $7.37. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland International Airport increased 21.5c or 3 per cent to $7.37. Photo / Alex Burton

The New Zealand sharemarket perked up, led by Auckland International Airport and Spark, as Wall Street made a strong rebound from the depths of its lowest share prices in two and a half years.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.