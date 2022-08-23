Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ shares slump on Wall Street worries

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read
Wall Street had its worst day since June, prompting the NZ market to follow it lower. Photo / AP

Wall Street had its worst day since June, prompting the NZ market to follow it lower. Photo / AP

New Zealand shares slipped 1 per cent after Wall Street's worst day since June.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said Wall Street had a broad-based sell-off because of risk aversion ahead of the Jackson Hole

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.