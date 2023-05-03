Voyager 2022 media awards
Market close: NZ shares slump on US banking worries

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The local index had the biggest single-day fall in five weeks. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket slumped more than one per cent as banking concerns in the United States and inflation worries here again rippled to the surface.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index continued to slide all day

