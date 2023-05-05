Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ shares slide to end the week

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was down 27c to $27. Photo / Supplied

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was down 27c to $27. Photo / Supplied

A hesitant New Zealand sharemarket finished the week with a fall of more than half per cent as it awaits the latest round of company results and digests the recent interest rate rises.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business